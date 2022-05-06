POLL: Despite Trump Endorsement, Pennsylvania Senate Nomination Remains Up For Grabs

Cardiologist and talk show host Dr. Mehmet Oz is running neck-and-neck with former hedge fund CEO David McCormick in Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate primary, a poll released Thursday shows.

Eighteen percent of registered Pennsylvania primary voters support Oz, while 16% support McCormick. Veteran and conservative commentator Kathy Barnette was third with 12% support, with no other candidate receiving more than 5%. The poll of 792 registered Pennsylvania voters, including 325 Republicans, was conducted by Franklin & Marshall College from April 20 to May 1. It has a margin of error of 4.4%.

Latest poll shows:

-Voters are dissatisfied with electoral procedures

-Fetterman increased his advantage in Dem US Sen primary

-No one has a clear advantage in the Rep US Sen or Gov primary

-Many voters are undecided & most are open to changing their mindshttps://t.co/TUKfE9Z5kE — F&M Center for Opinion Research (@FandMPoll) May 5, 2022

The poll shows a small rise in support for Oz since former President Donald Trump endorsed him on April 9. McCormick held a slight lead in several polls conducted in late February and throughout the month of March, although Oz had lead before that. The race has been marked by sharp negative campaigning, with McCormick highlighting Oz’s extensive ties to Turkey. In contrast, Oz has sought to paint McCormick as pro-Wall Street. (RELATED: Pompeo Raises ‘National Security Concerns’ About Trump-Backed Dr. Oz)

Trump previously endorsed retired Army captain and Fox News contributor Sean Parnell. He dropped out of the race in November amid allegations of domestic violence and a judge’s ruling to give his ex-wife sole custody of their three children.

On the Democratic side, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman holds 53% support in the race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. Rep. Conor Lamb was the only other Democrat to garner double-digit support, with 14%.

Trump’s endorsement proved decisive in Ohio’s Republican Senate primary, which author and venture capitalist JD Vance won. Vance gained 16 points in the RealClearPolitics average in the last month of the race after Trump endorsed him on April 15.

Pennsylvania will hold its primaries on May 17.