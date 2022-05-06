Michelle Beadle Claims LeBron James DM’d Her About Being ‘Mean’ To Him On TV

LeBron James apparently has shockingly thin skin.

It’s not a secret that the Los Angeles Lakers star is soft, and it’s long been rumored that he wasn’t a fan of former ESPN star Michelle Beadle criticizing him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it turns out he even DM’d her to ask why she was “mean” on TV when talking about the NBA star.

“This was a long time ago—I guess when I followed him—and I got a DM that was like, ‘Why are you so mean to me on television?’ And I just sort of laughed it off. I didn’t even think about it,” Beadle explained during an appearance on “The Sessions with Renée Paquette,” according to BroBible.

You can watch her full comments below.

Does this story really surprise anyone? I wish it did, but I all think we know it doesn’t. Imagine being the best basketball player in the world and being worried about what someone is saying about you on TV.

Not only is LeBron the best player in the world and possibly ever, but he’s also insanely rich. Yet, he couldn’t handle Beadle doing her job by criticizing him.

It’s beyond pathetic.

If you’re DMing a person on TV with complaints because of the stuff they say while making millions to play a game, you’re embarrassingly soft.

It’s truly that simple.

I can’t wait to see what embarrassing story about LeBron comes out next!