Mike Hagerty From ‘Friends’ And ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Dead At Age 67

Mike Hagerty, the actor known for his portrayal of superintendent Mr. Treeger on the hit sitcom “Friends” and for his role in the series “Somebody Somewhere,” passed away Thursday at the age of 67.

“With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles,” co-star Bridget Everett said in a post to social media. The actor’s exact cause of death has not been announced yet.

“Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed,” Everett wrote.

Everett also paid homage to Hagerty’s loyalty to his hometown and his deep roots in the entertainment industry. “A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life,” she said on social media. (RELATED: Famous ‘Goodfellas’ And ‘Sopranos’ Actor Paul Herman Dies On His 76th Birthday)

Mike Hagerty was a great actor and a great man

I’m going to miss him

Hagerty lent his talents to a number of shows during his long-standing career as an actor. He appeared on “Boston Legal,” “Cheers,” “CSI,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Seinfeld,” among other shows, according to the New York Post.

Celebrities and actors have begun to come forward to share their condolences and their memories of Hagerty online, People magazine reported.

Among them was Sarah Jessica Parker, who wrote, “No. No. No. no. Oh terrible loss and k will miss him on your show. Heartbreaking. Admired him for years.”