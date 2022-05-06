NBA Star Draymond Green Fined $25,000 For Giving Memphis Crowd The Middle Fingers

The NBA announced Thursday that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 for giving Memphis Grizzlies fans two middle fingers during Tuesday’s game.

During the first three minutes of game two of the Western Conference semifinals between the Warriors and the Grizzlies, Green caught an elbow to the face from Grizzlies forward Xavier Tillman, according to Yahoo! Sports. Green, who could be seen with blood on his face, received stitches by his right eye before returning to the game, Warriors PR tweeted. (RELATED: College Football Star Turns Down Big Money Offers To Transfer Displaying Major Loyalty)

After sustaining his injury, Green was met with boos from the Grizzlies crowd, to which he decided to give them the double bird salute on his way to the locker room.

In the press conference after the game, Green said, “It felt really good to flip them off. You’re going to boo someone that got elbowed in the eye and blood running down your face … So if they are going to be that nasty, I can be that nasty, too … I make $25 million a year, I should be just fine.”

This physical series is currently tied one-game-to-one. Game three will be played Saturday night in San Francisco, according to ESPN.