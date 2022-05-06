Paul McCartney Throws His Support Behind Johnny Depp Amid Lawsuit Against Amber Heard

Paul McCartney has thrown his support behind Johnny Depp by featuring a video clip of the actor on the big screen during a Tuesday concert in Seattle.

Depp launched a $50 million defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, and the explosive details of their personal lives have been unfolding in the courtroom in recent weeks. Amid the controversy swirling around the actor, McCartney boldly put up a video featuring Depp, as part of his concert performance, according to The News.

Depp had previously starred in McCartney’s music video for his hit single “My Valentine,” which was released in 2012 as part of his “Kisses On The Bottom” album. The video was shown in the background, as McCartney performed “My Valentine” live on stage, simultaneously giving a nod of support to his longtime friend, reported the outlet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔹J i LL V E D D E R 🔹 (@jill.vedder)

McCartney’s live concert performance was set to the backdrop of a video showing Depp strumming away at the guitar, before demonstrating the lyrics of the song in sign language, as seen on Instagram. (RELATED: Paul McCartney Blames The Beatles’ Split On John Lennon)

Jill Vedder, wife of Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, shared a video clip on Instagram capturing the performance. In a show of support for Depp, she captioned the post saying it “might be controversial to post this video with [Johnny Depp]. Don’t care.” She went on to declare that she knew him “only to be a gentleman.” Vedder added that “while I support women and the ‘me too’ movement, I also know some women who have destroyed the lives of innocent & good men.”

While supporting the actor, Vedder ended her post with an admonition for Depp, saying, “verbal abuse is not cool either … watch your tongue.”

McCartney and Vedder aren’t alone in their support of Depp. Other stars that have spoken publicly in his favor, including Joe Rogan, Candace Owens and Vanessa Paradis, according to Newsweek.