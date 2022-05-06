Princes Harry And Andrew Won’t Be Joining Family To Celebrate Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew will not be joining the Royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Royal family traditionally appears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of the opening celebrations of the Queen’s jubilees, the BBC explained. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew will not be joining their family this year as the 96-year-old monarch will only have “members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties” with her, the Palace told the BBC.

Name a celebrity couple more annoying than Meghan and Harry. We’ll wait https://t.co/zhcDJTI75T — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 25, 2022

Due to her current mobility issues, the Queen’s appearance on the balcony won’t be confirmed by the Palace until closer to the time, potentially early in the day of the June 2 celebration, the outlet continued. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex has also been restricted from joining the family on the balcony.

The Palace reportedly said that the Queen has decided this year’s iconic balcony event will be limited to only “working royals” in the Windsor family, as well as their children, according to the BBC. (RELATED: Harry And Meghan Visit The Queen For The First Time After Ditching The Royals)

Prince Andrew stepped down as a working royal as a result of his child sexual assault case. The Prince settled the case against him with Virginia Giuffre, who claims the Prince assaulted her while she was being trafficked by child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.