Abortion Groups Imply They’re Planning To Storm Catholic Churches On Sunday Over Roe V. Wade

The pro-choice group, Ruth Sent Us implied that they’re planning to storm Catholic and Evangelical churches on Sunday in protest of the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, according to a social media post Tuesday.

The group, whose name honors the late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, shared a video to their Twitter feed showing women wearing red cloaks protesting about abortion rights inside a Catholic church. The group also called for a “Mother’s Day Strike” on Sunday alongside fellow pro-choice group, Strike For Choice.

WATCH:

There are calls for a #MothersDayStrike. We support it, along with @StrikeForChoice who’s planning a day of walk-outs on Thu May 12. #DefendRoe This is what Mother’s Day should look like. Catholic and Evangelical Churches nationwide: pic.twitter.com/BxvGhBGodn — Ruth Sent Us 🪧 (@RuthSentUs) May 3, 2022



“This is what Mother’s Day should look like,” the group wrote in their tweet, encouraging supporters to protest at Catholic and Evangelical churches “nationwide.”

Mary Margaret Olohan, the D.C. correspondent for the Daily Wire shared a screenshot of an email from Father William Gurnee, the pastor of St. Joe’s Catholic Church in D.C., asking for police presence in light of the supposed protests via her Twitter feed. (RELATED: ‘Betrayal’: Roberts Speaks Out About SCOTUS Leak, Announces Investigation)

“I just received information from the police chaplain for the [Archdiocese of Washington]. They believe protesters at the Supreme Court might seek to disrupt Mass this weekend,” Gurnee wrote in the email. “We have asked for the police to be ready to intervene. Therefore, if the protesters come into the church, we are not to engage with them,” his email continued.

NEW: The pastor at St. Joe’s Catholic Church on Capitol Hill has requested that police be present and “ready to intervene” in the event that pro-abortion protestors show up for Mother’s Day mass, as @RuthSentUs has called on activists to do. pic.twitter.com/Eon4wyoTyq — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 6, 2022

Brian Burch, the president of Catholic Vote also shared a warning about the supposed protests on the non-profit organization’s website, instructing Catholics to be aware of potential disruptions. In addition, he said that the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) had not yet responded to the pro-choice groups’ calls for protests.

The group, Ruth Sent Us previously posted a video of pro-choice activists storming a Catholic church in the Archdiocese of San Francisco via their Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Sent Us 🪧 (@ruthsent)

On Monday night, a leak from the Supreme Court of a draft opinion seemed to indicate that the conservative justices on the court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.