Random Americans Pour Down Thunderous Boos On Amber Heard

Court TV’s Chanley Shá Painter posted a video to her Twitter account Thursday which revealed thunderous booing from the crowd gathered outside the courthouse when Amber Heard departed the courtroom — a stark contrast from the cheers Johnny Depp received.

The crowd of fans gathered outside Virginia’s Fairfax County Courthouse and were forced to stand behind a gate that separated them from building, according to the video. Standing with their cameras ready and poised, the crowd could be heard greeting Depp with excited cheering. The actor leaned out of his SUV and waved enthusiastically at his supporters. That clip resembled the energy that is typical of a red carpet appearance. The mood changed sharply when Heard’s vehicle exited the gates. The crowd rumbled with loud booing, and several thumbs down could be seen. Heard’s SUV remained sealed tight in the video.

The street was lined with police vehicles and the crowd was held quite a distance away from the building, but that didn’t stop fans from gathering to express their discontent with Heard. Painter’s footage captured the exterior of the courthouse on day two of Heard’s testimony, and judging by the response of the crowd in the video, Heard’s version of events isn’t resonating with fans.

The collective sound of their disappointment at the mere sight of Heard’s vehicle was undeniable.

Heard has made explosive allegations against Depp during her time on the stand, including accusing him of sexually assaulting her with a bottle.

The crowd was visibly unimpressed. Her vehicle made a solo exit, and the window tint successfully concealed Heard. (RELATED: Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Representatives Issue Bold Statements Amid The Courtroom Battle)

This doesn’t seem to be an isolated incident. Depp’s fans made their feelings about Heard clear in footage from Inside Edition.

In Painter’s video, Depp had a police motorcycle available to escort his SUV away from the courthouse, and he leaned out of the window to show love to the many fans that were seen jumping, cheering and waving as he was whisked away.

Painter concluded her report by asking fans to tell her what they thought of the testimony — but her very own 37-second clip already told viewers how fans really feel.