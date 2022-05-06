REPORT: The ‘Final Straw’ For Baker Mayfield And The Browns Was Chris Mortensen Reporting The Team Wanted ‘An Adult’ At Quarterback

It sounds like a single comment might have ended Baker Mayfield’s time with the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns have desperately been searching for a trade partner to take Mayfield ever since the team acquired Deshaun Watson, but as of Friday morning, no teams seem interested. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A new report from ESPN shined a light on the situation, and claimed the “final straw” was when ESPN employee Chris Mortensen claimed the team wanted “an adult” at quarterback.

A couple days after the comment from Mortensen, which the team patently denied, the Browns traded for Watson. Now, everyone is waiting to see what the franchise will do with Mayfield.

The amount of drama surrounding Mayfield and the Browns is nothing short of shocking. As a guy who isn’t a fan of Mayfield, I certainly find it entertaining, but that doesn’t mean it’s still not surprising.

The guy won the Heisman at Oklahoma, and now, the team can’t seem to give him away at any price. How did things go so wrong?

Generally speaking, a quarterback who was a high pick will get a lot of opportunities, especially if they can be acquired at a low price.

Despite being a former first overall pick, nobody is interested in Mayfield. That’s a very embarrassing look, and the fact the relationship with the Browns reportedly collapsed over a single comment isn’t a good look.

I can’t wait to see what the next update is with Mayfield! I have no doubt it will be very entertaining!