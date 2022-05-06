Editorial

REPORT: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Will Premiere In ‘Late Summer’ 2022

Yellowstone, John Dutton (Credit: Paramount Network)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
“Yellowstone” season five is expected to start in a few months.

The fifth season of the hit show with Kevin Costner will be split into two parts and each will consist of seven episodes. After the wild season four ending, fans around the globe have been waiting on pins and needs for any updates. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

Well, it sounds like we’re only a few months out. The first half of season five is expected to premiere “late summer” 2022, according to Variety.

While there’s no concrete date, “late summer” would seem to indicate we’re gunning for an August premiere, which is what I recently speculated.

 

I’m incredibly happy to hear this update, and something tells me everyone reading this feels the exact same way. Fans want season five right now, but I think we can wait until late summer!

As long as the new season of “Yellowstone” is great, fans are willing to bite the bullet when it comes to when new episodes will drop. Nobody is happy about it, but we’ll survive!

Through four seasons, “Yellowstone” is one of the best shows ever made, and I’m very confident Taylor Sheridan will continue to take fans on an awesome journey.

Make sure to check back for the latest “Yellowstone” updates as we have them!