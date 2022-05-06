Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Says He Doesn’t ‘See’ The Team Trading For A QB

It sounds like the Seattle Seahawks are set at quarterback.

Currently, the Seahawks have Drew Lock and Geno Smith battling it out at the top of the depth chart, but there has been chatter that the Seahawks could be a landing spot for Baker Mayfield. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, don’t bank on the team adding another passer.

New Report Shines A Humiliating Light On Baker Mayfield’s Collapse With The Browns https://t.co/gw68eWV0hi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 6, 2022

Carroll said the following on 93.3 KJR-FM when talking about the team potentially trading for a quarterback, according to ESPN:

We’re always competing. I’m not saying anything you didn’t think I was going to say, but fortunately that’s always been the way we’ve operated, and it fits again. So we’re looking. I don’t see us making a trade for anybody at all. I don’t see that happening. But we’re certainly going to continue to be open to chances to help our club, and meanwhile we’re just going to be battling and competing our tails off. There’s always possibilities, so we keep open to that.

Once again, Mayfield keeps getting hit by more and more bad news. It’s been reported for a bit that the Seahawks were out on the Browns QB, but these comments from Carroll seem to drive the point home.

The team would rather roll the dice with Drew Lock and Geno Smith than trade for Baker Mayfield. If that’s not embarrassing, I don’t know what is.

It’s almost impossible for this situation to get worse for Mayfield at this point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks)

Also, there’s a major upside to sticking with Smith and Lock. Both are very cheap, which means you have a lot more cap space to play around with.

Mayfield’s guaranteed salary is nearly $19 million. That’s a lot of cash!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks)

It should be interesting to see how it all continues to play out.