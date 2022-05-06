Rapper DaBaby Cleared Of Criminal Charges After Allegedly Shooting Home Intruder

Rapper DaBaby has been cleared of all criminal charges after allegedly shooting an intruder on his North Carolina property April 13, according to People.

“The investigation into the shooting incident that occurred at 135 Stillwater Drive on April 13, 2022, has been completed and closed,” the Troutman Police Department in a statement released on social media May 5.

“Investigators have consulted with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office and there will be no criminal charges filed at this time,” the statement continued.

During the altercation in question, DaBaby allegedly shot the intruder in the leg, and the alleged trespasser could be heard screaming in pain in the background while the rapper proceeded to contact 911, according to audio tapes of the 911 call.

DaBaby claimed self-defense when he shot a man who randomly breached his North Carolina property — and it looks like prosecutors agree with the rapper. https://t.co/ELyBD6Qj0l — TMZ (@TMZ) May 6, 2022

The male intruder, who has not been publicly identified, had reportedly gained entry to DaBaby’s property by climbing a fence, and DaBaby alleges the man referred to him by name during their brief verbal exchange, as heard in the audio recording, according to People.

At the time of the incident, DaBaby stood right next to the wounded alleged intruder with the gun in his hand, while he exchanged words with the 911 dispatcher. When asked to secure his weapon, DaBaby responded to say it was secure, “right here in my hand.” DaBaby continued, “I’m not putting it down,” according to the 911 audio.(RELATED: Family Finds Alleged Intruder Stuck In Their Chimney)

DaBaby shot and killed 19-year-old Jaylin Craig in 2018, a shooting the rapper claims was in self-defense. New security footage obtained by Rolling Stone shows that DaBaby appears to be the aggressor, and contradicts key aspects of his version of events. https://t.co/TGZjJ0Da6o pic.twitter.com/M7kbKur3U9 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 25, 2022

DaBaby is facing a number of legal issues, including newly released footage of a 2018 shooting in Walmart. The rapper was also involved in an altercation at a bowling alley in February, TMZ reported.