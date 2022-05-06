Sunny Hostin Says Being A ‘Black Republican’ Is An ‘Oxymoron’

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin told guest Lindsey Granger that being a “black Republican” is an “oxymoron” during Friday’s episode.

The co-hosts spoke about instances of potential conflicts of interests in politics and news networks, prompting Granger to mention former CNN President Jeff Zucker having an undisclosed relationship with chief marketing officer Allison Gollust. Co-host Ana Navarro then called Granger a “supporter of Trump” which led the guest host to immediately push back.

“Did I ever say that I was a supporter of Trump? There are many things that I don’t stand by that Trump did,” Granger said. “He has done things that are racist, I’m a black woman first, so always understand that. But I do say that I have many conservative values that I will talk to you about.”

“Are you a Republican?” Hostin interjected, to which Granger answered she was. “I feel like that’s an oxymoron, a black Republican.”

WATCH:

“You feel like it’s an oxymoron? Why? Your friend right here [Navarro] is a Republican,” Granger said. “You say you feel like it’s an oxymoron that you’re Catholic but you are also pro-life.” (RELATED: Sunny Hostin Says White Women Voted For Youngkin So They Could Pretend Slavery Didn’t Happen)

“I don’t understand either of you,” Hostin said.

“You don’t understand yourself, then,” Granger pushed back.

“I understand myself, I don’t understand either of you,” Hostin said. “I don’t understand black Republicans and I don’t understand Latino Republicans.”

Navarro then said the panel discussion is not about the hosts, but rather about celebrating White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who will take over White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s position May 13.

Hostin sparred with Navarro in early April over Navarro’s continued affiliation with the Republican Party, accusing her of being “the only non-loca of the party.” Navarro has argued on several occasions that former President George Bush’s administration supported the Hispanic and Latino communities.

In 2020, Trump’s support among Hispanic and black voters rose steadily from the previous election in 2016, with 52% of black men identifying as conservative favoring the former president, NBC News reported. In the Midwest, 1 in 3 black men voted for Trump.

Hispanic voters shifted their support toward Trump by 8 points during the 2020 presidential election in comparison to 2016, a study found. The former president won Florida after polls showed his rising among Hispanic and black voters.