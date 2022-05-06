Teen Fatally Stabbed In School Bathroom, Classmate Charged With Murder

An 18-year-old Texas high schooler was charged with murder after allegedly fatally stabbing a fellow classmate on Tuesday, according to police.

Caysen Tyler Allison was booked Tuesday afternoon into the Bell County Jail after he allegedly stabbed 18-year-old Jose Luis Ramirez during a fight in the bathroom, according to authorities. Belton police received a call around 9:47 a.m. regarding the stabbing, and the school was immediately put into lockdown.

Allison fled the scene but was tracked down roughly 20 minutes later, according to authorities. Ramirez was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

#BREAKING – @MegVanselow has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, is the student taken into custody after a #stabbing at #Belton High School Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/WOtbgbVEby — Eric Franklin 📷 (@ericfranklinTV) May 3, 2022

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident at Belton High School today and send my prayers to all of those who have been impacted by it, particularly to the young victim and his family,” Mayor Wayne Carpenter said in a statement. “I want all students, faculty and staff at Belton High School and Belton ISD to know that they are in our thoughts and prayers.” (RELATED: 15-Year-Old Girl Brutally Stabbed To Death At High School, Believed To Be Random Attack)

“The assistance we received from Belton ISD and the Temple Police Department was instrumental to achieving this outcome,” Deputy Chief Larry Berg said. “We appreciate them very much.”