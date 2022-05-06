Viral Video Allegedly Shows A Huge Strike On Russians In Ukraine

Another great video from the war in Ukraine has surfaced.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, Ukrainian forces hit a Russian howitzer with a big strike, and I can promise you’re not going to want to miss this one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s pretty wild.

Video of an artillery strike reportedly on a Russian Msta-S howitzer. https://t.co/SWCie0FCo6 pic.twitter.com/YBqjk3POYo — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 5, 2022

The videos of Russia losing men and equipment in Ukraine just don’t stop coming out! Ever since the war started, we’ve seen nonstop videos of Ukraine fighting back like hell.

Have they lost some territory? Yes, but the resistance against the Russian invaders has been incredibly inspiring.

Ukraine Vaporizes Two Russian Boats In Awesome War Video https://t.co/UcvLTXOsSk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 6, 2022

Once final numbers from the war are released after the conflict ends, it’s going to be fascinating to see what kind of losses Russia suffered.

It has to be a staggering number at this point, and the war doesn’t seem close to being over. You almost have to wonder if Putin will eventually pull back.

Can the Russian economy handle a war that lasts five to 10 years? I’m skeptical to say the least.

Video Shows Massive Gun Battle In Ukraine. It Will Be The Craziest Thing You See All Day https://t.co/xUibcVum8Q — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 6, 2022

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos from the war as we have them! We’re not even close to being done.