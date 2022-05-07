Bill Maher Rips Censorship With Powerful Comments

Bill Maher shared some powerful comments about censorship and Twitter that people need to hear.

The "Real Time with Bill Maher" host has been an incredibly honest and refreshing voice when it comes to free speech and not allowing censorship, and he took aim Friday night at people attempting to censor Twitter in order to protect feelings.

“This idea that we can clean up Twitter and protect you from fake news and disinformation is so ridiculous. It’s like fact checking the graffiti on the bathroom wall of a dive bar,” Maher told his audience.

He further added, “People always lie. That’s what people do. Every age is the misinformation age, and whenever a new means of communication comes along, some reach right for the censor button.

You can watch his full comments below.

Every age has been The Misinformation Age, but sometimes misinformation is just history’s first draft. pic.twitter.com/FF8vOgUlQi — Bill Maher (@billmaher) May 7, 2022

It’s been awesome watching Bill Maher be one of the few people on the left willing to stand up to the movement to suppress speech and cancel opinions they don’t like.

This is America. You have every right in the world to speak your mind, and we all don’t have to agree! That’s the beauty of this country!

If you don’t like something on Twitter, either don’t look at it or engage in a debate. It’s not that hard to figure out. Instead, Elon Musk suggesting Twitter will become a pro-free speech zone has caused people to panic and melt down.

If more free speech and diversity of thought scares you or upsets you, you’re a loser!

