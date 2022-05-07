Fred Savage Fired From ‘The Wonder Years’ Over Allegations Of Misconduct

Disney has removed Fred Savage from his role as the executive producer and director of the reboot of “The Wonder Years,” citing multiple complaints of misconduct.

Savage rose to fame as the original star of the 1988 series, but these allegations have left his future with the franchise in doubt. “Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years,” a spokesman for 20th Television said in a statement to Deadline. Specifics surrounding the allegations have not been revealed at this time.

A second season of “The Wonder Years” has not yet been secured, but will proceed without Savage if it is. Savage has been the subject of multiple misconduct allegations in the past, according to Deadline. (RELATED: REPORT: Bill Murray Under Investigation For ‘Inappropriate Behavior)

Actress Alley Mills came forward in 2018 to reveal the original series was plagued with a sexual harassment suit against Savage, who was 16 years old at the time the incident was reported, according to Deadline. Jason Hervey was also named in that suit, which was allegedly settled out of court, the outlet continued.

A crew member on the set of “The Grinder” also accused Savage of inappropriate conduct, alleging he harassed her and attacked her on set in 2015. Savage responded to those allegations by saying they were “completely without merit and absolutely untrue,” according to Deadline. Following investigation, 20th Television declined to take further action, the outlet continued. This matter was also settled out of court.

Savage’s team has not come forward with an official statement at this time.