Pence Sounds Off On Abortion Activists’ Plans To Protest Mother’s Day Church Services

Abortion activists’ plan to protest church services during Mother’s Day weekend is “unacceptable,” Former Republican Vice President Mike Pence reportedly said Saturday.

“Well, every American has a right to peaceful protest, peaceable assemblies guaranteed in the Constitution. But the rumors that there will be a disruption of church services on Mother’s Day is totally unacceptable,” Pence told Fox News Digital before delivering a commencement speech at Patrick Henry College in Purcellville, Virginia. (RELATED: Abortion Groups Imply They’re Planning To Storm Catholic Churches On Sunday Over Roe V. Wade)

“I hope and pray that the majority of the court will return the question of abortion to the states and the American people where it belongs. Now, that will not end the debate over abortion. It will simply open up a new battlefield in the cause of life,” Pence continued.

Pence’s remarks come after abortion activist group, “Ruth Sent Us”, posted several videos to their Twitter account featuring women dressed as characters from “A Handmaid’s Tale” protesting inside of a Catholic church. The Twitter post encourages supporters to protest local Catholic churches on Mother’s Day.

Whether you’re a “Catholic for Choice”, ex-Catholic, of other or no faith, recognize that six extremist Catholics set out to overturn Roe. Stand at or in a local Catholic Church Sun May 8. #WarOnWomen #MothersDayStrike pic.twitter.com/v2vtpd12Gp — Ruth Sent Us 🪧 (@RuthSentUs) May 3, 2022

A draft of the Supreme Court’s opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked May 2 and reported by Politico. Though the vote has not been finalized and the court’s holding may change, the leaked draft opinion appears to show the Supreme Court poised to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” the opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito reportedly wrote in the draft opinion. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”