Former NFL Linebacker Agrees With Antonio Brown About Kaepernick

Ex-NFL linebacker Shawne Merriman spoke with TMZ on Friday, claiming to agree with much of what Antonio Brown had to say about controversial free-agent NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

“I normally don’t agree with him a whole lot because just the way with some of the things he says, but I think in this case he’s making a point, I think that more people are just upset [about] who it’s coming from,” Merriman said Friday.

Brown appeared on the Cigar Talk podcast Thursday, making numerous comments about Kaepernick. Brown said Kaepernick “took the deal,” after mentioning that he was “given” money, “the commercial,” and a “documentary.” (RELATED: REPORT: Warrant Issued For Former Seahawks Star Earl Thomas)

“We don’t feel sorry for you, you took the deal! F*** outta here!” said Brown.

Brown also said that the former 49ers quarterback “don’t wanna play,” and “Kaepernick, you own f***ing Nike.”

Antonio Brown says they don’t feel bad about Colin Kaepernick not being able to play in the NFL because he “Took the deal” and says he was trash on the field 👀 🎥: @NajiChill pic.twitter.com/qM4oLPk1iL — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) May 6, 2022

Kaepernick played six seasons in the NFL. His quarterback rating sunk every season in the league, according to ESPN. During his five full seasons as a starter, he managed to make it to the Super Bowl in one of his seasons as a starting quarterback.

Though it appeared that Kaepernick was digressing as a good NFL quarterback, to this day he is talked about publicly due to his rocky exit from the league. Kaepernick protested during the national anthem before opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017. Kaepernick has not been on a NFL roster since then.