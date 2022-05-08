US

Elon Musk Sends Ominous Tweet About Dying ‘Under Mysterious Circumstances’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk leaves Manhattan federal court

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Brianna Lyman Reporter
Tesla CEO and future Twitter owner Elon Musk sent an ominous tweet Sunday night about dying “under mysterious circumstances.”

Without any context, Musk tweeted, “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya.”

The tweet garnered more than 20,000 retweets and more than 115,000 likes within of being posted.

Several Twitter users jokingly asked whether Musk had any “dirt on the Clintons?” (RELATED: NYT: The First Amendment Is Racist Because Of Where Elon Musk Grew Up … Or Something)

Prior to sending the gloomy tweet, Musk shared a screenshot of a message from Russian politician Dmitry Rogozin that apparently alleges Musk is a fascist.

The text, according to a translation Musk provided, alleges Musk sent Starlink satellite internet terminals to “the militants of the Nazi Azov Battalion and the Ukrainian Marines in Mariupol by military helicopters.”

“Elon Musk, thus, is involved in supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment. And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult – no matter how much you play the fool.”

Musk responded by tweeting, “the word ‘Nazi’ doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does.”

Musk sent terminals to Ukraine so that the nation could stay online during Russia’s invasion. The move came after pleas from Ukrainians. Starlink is a satellite-based internet system that does not rely on traditional, terrestrial-based internet infrastructure like fiber optic cables and towers, allowing it to be accessed by citizens without fear of being cut off due to damaged equipment.