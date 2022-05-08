Memphis Grizzlies Star Out For Next Playoff Game With An Injury

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant will be sidelined for game four of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Golden State Warriors.

Grizzlies‘ Ja Morant (right knee) is likely to miss Game 4 vs. Warriors, coach Taylor Jenkins says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 8, 2022

Morant left game three early on Saturday night in a 142-112 loss to the Warriors after Golden State’s shooting guard, Jordan Poole, tugged on Morant’s right knee during a scrum for the ball as seen in the video below.

No idea if anything will come of it. But the Grizzlies are clearly upset about Jordan Poole pulling Ja Morant’s knee before Morant left with an apparent knee injury.pic.twitter.com/rRr1OMcDWu — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) May 8, 2022

In the press conference after the game head coach of the Grizzlies Taylor Jenkins, said Poole, “grabbed his knee and yanked it,” and he “triggered” the injury to Morant.

Taylor Jenkins insinuates Poole “triggered” Ja’s apparent injury in the fourth quarter pic.twitter.com/3xyKREevS8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 8, 2022

Warriors all-star Steph Curry was asked about the play after the game and said that there was “nothing malicious about what Jordan did,” in defense of his teammate. (RELATED: NBA Star Draymond Green Fined $25,000 For Giving Memphis Crowd The Middle Fingers)

Steph Curry: “It’s not a joking matter that Ja is hurt. But the rest of the conversation is BS.” Full Curry response defending Jordan Poole, even draws back to the “hot stove contact” term pic.twitter.com/ZyNq0WtymG — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 8, 2022

Already trailing the Warriors two games to one, Memphis will have to win their biggest game of the year Monday night without their a player many consider to be their best.