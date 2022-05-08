Sports

Memphis Grizzlies Star Out For Next Playoff Game With An Injury

NBA: Playoffs-Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Seth Roy Contributor
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant will be sidelined for game four of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Golden State Warriors.

Morant left game three early on Saturday night in a 142-112 loss to the Warriors after Golden State’s shooting guard, Jordan Poole, tugged on Morant’s right knee during a scrum for the ball as seen in the video below.

In the press conference after the game head coach of the Grizzlies Taylor Jenkins, said Poole, “grabbed his knee and yanked it,” and he “triggered” the injury to Morant.

Warriors all-star Steph Curry was asked about the play after the game and said that there was “nothing malicious about what Jordan did,” in defense of his teammate. (RELATED: NBA Star Draymond Green Fined $25,000 For Giving Memphis Crowd The Middle Fingers)

Already trailing the Warriors two games to one, Memphis will have to win their biggest game of the year Monday night without their a player many consider to be their best.