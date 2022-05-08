Martin Brundle Mistakes Paulo Banchero For Patrick Mahomes During Incredibly Awkward Interview

Martin Brundle made a very embarrassing mistake Sunday before the Miami Grand Prix started.

Brundle walked up to former Duke basketball star Paulo Banchero thinking he was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and it was incredibly awkward. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the bizarre moment between the basketball star and the reporter unfold below.

Martin Brundle thought he was talking to Patrick Mahomes 😂 Also can we make sure Paulo doesn’t cramp in this heat! He’s locked in! pic.twitter.com/n8afEDvjI4 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) May 8, 2022

First off, I love how Brundle just shook off the situation like it was no big deal at all. He wasn’t going to allow a case of mistaken identity to slow him down.

Not at all! He’s out there living life and confusing Banchero for Mahomes is just a minor hiccup!

. @MBrundleF1 deserves so much more respect on the grid walks in America… but also, this is hilarious 😂 #F1 — Conor Daly (@ConorDaly22) May 8, 2022

Secondly, Mahomes and Banchero don’t really look anything like. Banchero is a massive human being and Mahomes is substantially smaller.

How the hell do you confuse those two for each other? It doesn’t add up at all!

The greatest F1 moment ever? Martin Brundle thinking this guy is @PatrickMahomes 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rhrminyfa4 — Michael McQuaid (@Michael_NFL) May 8, 2022

I don’t know anything about F1 racing, but I can safely say this is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen associated with the sport.