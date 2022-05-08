Pelosi Gives Bizarre, Borderline Incoherent Response To Roe v. Wade Question, Calls SCOTUS Leak ‘Fake’ Opinion

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gave a bizarre and borderline incoherent response during Sunday’s “Face the Nation” when asked why former President Barack Obama did not codify Roe v. Wade while he was in office where she called the leaked Supreme Court opinion “fake.”

Host Margaret Brennan asked Pelosi if she thought it was a “mistake” for Obama not to push harder on codifying Roe v. Wade when Democrats had the majority rule, a clip of which was shared to Twitter. Brennan hadn’t even finished asking her question before Pelosi started mumbling over her. (RELATED: Pelosi Says Biden Polls Poorly Because Americans Simply Don’t Know How Good He’s Been)

“If I just may, the focus we have right now is an urgent one in order to uh … uh … try to improve, try to improve this — we’re calling a ‘fake’ or ‘draft’ decision — whatever it is. I think that this is a waste of time,” Pelosi responded, before saying that, “the fact is that in [2009] we really did not have a pro-choice Democratic Party. I had to fight against some of the people who did not want to pass the Affordable Care Act because they were concerned that it might enable more freedom of choice.”

Nancy Pelosi says “the focus we have right now is an urgent one in order to try to improve” the Supreme Court’s forthcoming decision in Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/MfPnhFcFBt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 8, 2022

Pelosi did not explain who the “we” is she referred to when calling the leaked Supreme Court opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade a “fake.” The decision has further divided political parties in the United States, as liberals have focused on the content of the draft opinion and Republicans have decried the leak itself.

“It really didn’t go down that path. Right now, we do have a pro-choice Democratic Congress and we passed the law … uh … months ago, last, I think, September,” Pelosi continued. Brennan pushed Pelosi on the number of votes in the Senate, to which Pelosi told her to go and talk to the Senate.