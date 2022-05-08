Kentucky Derby-Winning Horse Goes On Attack, Gets Punched In Face

Kentucky Derby winner “Rich Strike” got punched in the face Saturday after appearing to try to head-butt and nip at a track pony.

Rich Strike got more than he bargained for after his shocking Saturday win at the Kentucky Derby, the Lexington Herald Leader reported. Just after crossing the finish line, Strike could be seen tossing his head and nipping at the track pony that accompanied him following the win, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Bad-A** Cat Gets Shot By Arrow, Believed To Have Taken Arrow Out By Himself)

The outrider eventually had to punch the horse in the face to get him away, as can be seen in a video of the incident posted to Twitter. “Still trying to get this horse under control here,” an NBC reporter said, according to the outlet. “It’s still trying to bite the pony here as they try to get him under control.”

THIS GUY JUST PUNCHED A HORSE IN THE FACE pic.twitter.com/fzQYp5pU5f — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) May 7, 2022

Rich Strike, a chestnut colt, was an 80-1 longshot in the 148th Kentucky Derby, ESPN reported. He wasn’t even supposed to be in the Derby, and was brought in Friday when Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas removed another horse, making room for Rich Strike to compete, the outlet continued.

“We found out about 30 seconds before the deadline on Friday,” Rich Strike’s owner, Rick Dawson said, according to ESPN, “It put us in the race, and, really, we always felt if we just got in we’ve got a shot.” The colt ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:02.61s, and bit both his competition and the pony guiding him to the winner’s circle, the outlet noted.

Someone familiar with horses told The Daily Caller it appears likely that the horse was grabbed in an attempt to get it under control and rein it in.