REPORT: Country Music Star Sam Hunt Announces Major Change To His Family Life

Country music star Sam Hunt has reportedly called off his divorce from his pregnant wife.

Hunt’s wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, allegedly asked the court to dismiss the divorce case filed in February, according to new legal documents cited by TMZ. The judge signed off on Fowler’s request, suggesting that she and Hunt are no longer moving forward with their divorce, the outlet continued. (RELATED: Country Music Star Morgan Wallen Gets Dumped By Girlfriend Amid Alleged Cheating Rumors)

Fowler reportedly cited infidelity when originally filing for divorce, but withdrew the petition and refiled in a different county in Tennessee shortly thereafter, TMZ noted. When filing, Fowler asked for alimony, child support, and custody of their first child together, who is due to be born at the end of May, according to People.

Hunt has been spotted wearing his wedding ring again while performing in Florida, according to TMZ. He was seen in March without the ring as the divorce was moving through the courts, the outlet continued, noting that witnesses have also seen the couple walking together in Franklin, Tenn.

The couple married in April 2017 after a brief engagement, People noted, stating that the pair had an on-and-off relationship for 14 years. They met in their early twenties and initially split so Hunt could move to Nashville and pursue his country music career, Us Weekly reported.