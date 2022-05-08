Ukraine Obliterates Russian Boats In Viral Video

Ukraine continues to fight back against Russia.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, multiple Russian boats were hammered by Ukrainian drone strikes, and I can promise you don’t want to miss the explosions! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s pretty great!

Another TB2 UCAV video posted by the Ukrainian Navy that appears to show strikes on two more Russian Raptor fast-attack craft.https://t.co/f2Lv1ntE05 pic.twitter.com/4O55pJBZiX — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 8, 2022

This is just the latest example of the Russians playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes. If you’re dumb enough to invade a country, you better be ready to lose some guys.

Even though Russia is controlling part of Ukraine, it has come at a very high price.

Video Shows Massive Gun Battle In Ukraine. It Will Be The Craziest Thing You See All Day https://t.co/xUibcVuTYo — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 8, 2022

It’s been incredibly inspiring watching the Ukrainians continue to fight against the Russian invaders. When you’re facing an enemy military on your homeland, your only option is to go full “Red Dawn.”

The Ukrainians have done just that and have had some success against the Russians. Hopefully, they’re able to keep it up!

Ukraine Hammers Russia In Violent Video. The Footage Is Pure War Porn https://t.co/dllNxuANQT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 8, 2022

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos out of Ukraine as we have them!