Ukraine Obliterates Russian Boats In Viral Video

Boat Strikes (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/RALee85/status/1523208732750262273)

Ukraine continues to fight back against Russia.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, multiple Russian boats were hammered by Ukrainian drone strikes, and I can promise you don’t want to miss the explosions! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s pretty great!

This is just the latest example of the Russians playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes. If you’re dumb enough to invade a country, you better be ready to lose some guys.

Even though Russia is controlling part of Ukraine, it has come at a very high price.

It’s been incredibly inspiring watching the Ukrainians continue to fight against the Russian invaders. When you’re facing an enemy military on your homeland, your only option is to go full “Red Dawn.”

The Ukrainians have done just that and have had some success against the Russians. Hopefully, they’re able to keep it up!

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos out of Ukraine as we have them!