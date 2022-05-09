Abortion Activists Chant ‘Abolish The Supreme Court’

Pro-abortion protesters in Los Angeles called for the abolition of the Supreme Court in videos shared by Townhall on Monday.

A crowd of men and women guided by a woman with a microphone repeatedly chanted “abolish the Supreme Court” in front of a Los Angeles transit station, according to footage shared by Townhall. The protest came a week after a leaked draft opinion revealed the Supreme Court would likely overturn Roe v. Wade and return the power to restrict and regulate abortions to state governments.

There appeared to be about thirty people at the pro-abortion protest, many of whom were holding “Party for Socialism and Liberation” signs. (RELATED: Parishioners Thwart Abortion Activists’ Attempt To Derail Mass At LA Cathedral)

Lots of chants calling for the Supreme Court to be abolished. pic.twitter.com/Zmt1nlYF44 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 9, 2022

The signs held by crowd members said “Legalize abortion once and for all,” “We won’t go back we will fight back,” “The system is sexist,” and “Only the struggle has won women’s rights.”

At a pro-abortion protest in Los Angeles, far-left protesters called for the Supreme Court to be abolished, not just because of potentially overturning Roe v. Wade but also for actions such as ending the eviction moratorium. pic.twitter.com/zpYnBlLJq6 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 9, 2022

“When they try to take away our right to control our bodies, it is not only an assault on women, it is an assault on each and every one of us,” a protest leader said.

Protest leaders also discussed housing issues, transgenderism, pandemic job loss and childcare, according to the footage.

“There is a war being waged on women, women who have suffered the brunt of the pandemic. In 2020, 140,000 jobs lost, all for women,” the protest leader said. “It is women workers who are leading the fight for dignity in out hospitals, in our classrooms, in our grocery stores, childcare, the right to housing.”

