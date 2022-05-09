REPORT: Massive Alaska Landslide Cuts Off Tourist Town

Residents and visitors of the Lowell Point community in Alaska remain cut off after a major landslide Saturday evening blocked the primary road connecting the resort area to the city of Seward.

Seward City Clerk Brenda Ballou said the slide was about 300 feet wide, according to Alaska’s News Source. Ballou and Seward City Manager Janette Bower confirmed that no one was hurt by the landslide, CNN reported.

Ballou said the massive slide occurred just north of the location of a 2020 landslide, but that the previous slide was much smaller, according to Fairbanks KTVF. (RELATED: At Least 15 People Have Died in Avalanches In The Last Seven Days)

Nathaniel Caole witnessed Saturday’s slide, saying there were “no signs that the slide was going to be that extensive,” noting only after the first tree fell did all other trees in the landslide’s path begin falling in unison, according to CNN.

One rental property owner in Seward, Marissa Beck, explained that the popular tourist area is home to many cabins and rental properties, leaving many visitors stuck in town, CNN reported. She told the outlet that the cause of the slide remains unclear, but the area frequently has falling rocks and avalanches. (RELATED: Alaska Hit With 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake)

Ballou explained that a water taxi running from Miller’s Landing to the city of Seward remained available for those needing to return to town, according to Alaska’s News Source. The Seward Police Department warned travelers using boats of large floating debris including full-sized trees that created hazards for vessels traversing Resurrection Bay.

Officials reported that the area of Lowell Point Road impacted by the landslide remains unstable and that city officials are already discussing debris removal with Metco Alaska, according to a press release issued by the City of Seward. Officials continue to monitor the area impacted and work will not begin until the area is deemed safe, the release stated.

The City of Seward declared an emergency and asked people to stay away from the area, reported Anchorage Daily News.