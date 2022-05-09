Editorial

REPORT: Former Basketball Star Adreian Payne Dead At 31 After Getting Shot

Michigan State Spartans forward Adreian Payne (5) celebrates a slam dunk against the Duke Blue Devils during their Midwest Regional NCAA men's basketball game in Indianapolis, Indiana, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Former college basketball star Adreian Payne has reportedly died.

Multiple people in the world of basketball announced Payne’s death Monday morning, including former Big Ten rival Jared Sullinger. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN reported that police announced Payne was shot and killed in Orlando early Monday morning. Police arrested Lawrence Dority on a first-degree murder warrant, according to the same report.

This is absolutely heartbreaking and crushing news to hear. Death is always sad, but it’s a hell of a lot sadder when a man with decades in front of him dies.

When a man in his early 30s passes away, it’s nothing short of an absolute tragedy.

Payne was an absolute monster in the Big Ten playing for Tom Izzo at Michigan State. He was a nightmare for opposing teams to deal with, and as a Wisconsin man, I know that first hand!

He was a freak of nature on the court, and he had some solid success playing overseas after some time playing in the NBA.

Now, at the age of 31, he’s passed away. It’s an incredibly sad situation.

*This piece has been updated to reflect the latest information as we have it.