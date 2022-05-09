REPORT: Former Basketball Star Adreian Payne Dead At 31 After Getting Shot

Former college basketball star Adreian Payne has reportedly died.

Multiple people in the world of basketball announced Payne’s death Monday morning, including former Big Ten rival Jared Sullinger. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hate the news i received this morning…. Rest Easy to my brother/Teammate @Adreian_Payne — Jared Sullinger Sr. (@Jared_Sully0) May 9, 2022

ESPN reported that police announced Payne was shot and killed in Orlando early Monday morning. Police arrested Lawrence Dority on a first-degree murder warrant, according to the same report.

So sad to hear that former Michigan State star Adreian Payne passed away at the age of 31. AP was an outstanding player for Tom Izzo, and befriended Lacey Holsworth through her battle with cancer. RIP Adreian Payne. pic.twitter.com/YLXVGwINCV — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) May 9, 2022

This is absolutely heartbreaking and crushing news to hear. Death is always sad, but it’s a hell of a lot sadder when a man with decades in front of him dies.

When a man in his early 30s passes away, it’s nothing short of an absolute tragedy.

Terrible News: Former Michigan State Adreian Payne Has Reportedly Died At Just 31 Years Old https://t.co/OkgCifUh19 pic.twitter.com/dLjX2tCQTu — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 9, 2022

Payne was an absolute monster in the Big Ten playing for Tom Izzo at Michigan State. He was a nightmare for opposing teams to deal with, and as a Wisconsin man, I know that first hand!

He was a freak of nature on the court, and he had some solid success playing overseas after some time playing in the NBA.

Now, at the age of 31, he’s passed away. It’s an incredibly sad situation.

*This piece has been updated to reflect the latest information as we have it.