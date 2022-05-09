REPORT: Baker Mayfield’s Camp Thinks The Browns Might Have Purposely Sabotaged Him

The drama surrounding the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield continues to get worse.

The Browns and Mayfield have been engulfed by drama for several months, and it doesn’t look like any teams in the NFL are interested in trading for the former first overall pick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Baker Mayfield’s NFL Career Gets Another Humiliating Update https://t.co/0QVwGh6rns — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 9, 2022

Now, people in Mayfield’s camp have speculated Cleveland purposely sabotaged him by feeding him to the wolves against the Steelers at the end of last season, according to ESPN’s Jake Trotter.

Mayfield was under pressure all night, sacked nine times and threw an interception on his final pass of the night.

Baker Mayfield’s NFL Career Gets Another Humiliating Update https://t.co/0QVwGgOi9k — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 8, 2022

“According to multiple sources, those close to Mayfield — who to that point had missed one game because of his shoulder injury — wondered at the time if the Browns were trying to make Mayfield look as hapless as possible in prime time, to potentially pave the way for the franchise to more easily explain why it might be moving on from him in the offseason,” Trotter reported about the perception of what happened during the game against the Steelers.

The Browns declined to comment on the speculation, according to the same report.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield)

This is just getting sad at this point. Speculating the Browns purposely wanted Mayfield to play poorly is just whacked out thinking.

The Cleveland Browns can’t seem to give away Baker Mayfield for even a broken washing machine. It’s time to admit the former first overall pick is a huge bust at this point in his career. pic.twitter.com/bEKZ4GKJUI — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 27, 2022

It doesn’t make any sense at all. When replacing him, the Browns would still need his trade value high so that they could get rid of him.

Currently, they can’t give him away for a case of beer. So how did this sabotage plan benefit the team? It doesn’t add up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield)

It’s just the latest sign that Mayfield might not be capable of accepting responsibility and admitting he’s not that good! That’s the simplest explanation, which is almost always the correct one.