CNN Spins ‘Right-Wing’ Violence Narrative As Abortion Activists Rage Nationwide

Corporate media outlets, including CNN, are spreading concern that “far-right” extremists will commit violence due to the reportedly pending Supreme Court decision to undo Roe vs. Wade, even as pro-abortion activists take to the streets and are causing unrest across the country.

A CNN report released Friday cited a U.S. Capitol Police alert warning of “far-right calls for violence” against a religious group planning a pro-abortion protest at the Supreme Court. Beyond this single alert, CNN did not cite any further specific threat posed by right-wing extremists related to the reported decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

CNN: Law enforcement bracing for violence from “far right” following Alito opinion. “They’re closely monitoring social media chatter that suggests there’s a potential for violence against abortion clinic providers, abortion clinic staff, members of the Judiciary” pic.twitter.com/ntAsjLCnfR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 6, 2022

CNN’s report cites two previous pieces warning of potential right-wing violence, one from Politico and one from Yahoo News. Politico reported on a call by the National Fusion Center Association, which represents intelligence-sharing organizations across the country. The call, which included federal, state and local law enforcement officials, “did not focus on the ideological views of people involved in violent attacks,” Politico reported.

Meanwhile, Yahoo published a bulletin from the Colorado Information Analysis Center warning that the Mississippi abortion case that could lead to the overturning of Roe could inspire civil unrest and violence. However, the bulletin was published in February, months before the draft of the Mississippi ruling was leaked.

The bulletin cites the National Abortion Federation’s (NAF) claim that attacks against abortion providers and pro-choice activists have increased in recent years. NAF’s website can be found at “prochoice.org.”

The Colorado organization’s bulletin made no mention of potential pro-abortion extremism. It did warn that “incels” may be motivated to attack women’s marches that are held after the Court announces a decision.

That right-wing violence has seemingly not yet materialized. However, pro-abortion activists have been highly active across the country in the past week, with some protests descending into violence.

At the #Seattle pro-abortion protest on Tuesday, two activists were so infuriated at street preachers that they began attacking people on their own side, including a peacekeeper & several women. One of the assailants grabbed a sign from a fellow protester & hit her on the head. pic.twitter.com/puqNgLw6jv — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 6, 2022

The headquarters of Wisconsin Family Action, a pro-life organization based in Madison, Wisconsin, was set ablaze in an apparent terrorist attack Sunday morning. The building was hit with a Molotov cocktail and then set on fire, and the assailants sprayed graffiti with the message “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.” Police are still investigating who carried out the attack. (RELATED: White House Declares Justices Must Be Allowed To Perform Their Duties ‘Without Concern For Their Personal Safety’)

The energy is markedly more negative outside Kavanaugh’s house. The anger has become much more palpable than outside any other justices’ house. pic.twitter.com/zY2OY34hcA — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 8, 2022

Elsewhere, pro-abortion protesters targeted churches on Mother’s Day. Protesters dressed as characters from “The Handmaid’s Tale” interrupted Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles on Sunday. Since Politico first reported the decision which would impact Roe vs. Wade, protesters have been camped outside the houses of conservative Justices on the court in an effort to intimidate them.