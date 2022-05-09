Editorial

Dallas Mavericks Fans Allegedly Get Physical With Chris Paul’s Wife And Mother

May 8, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) reacts to receiving his sixth foul call and fouling out of the game against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter during game four of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Dallas Mavericks fans were allegedly involved in a physical altercation Sunday with Chris Paul’s family.

During the 111-101 loss for the Suns in game four of the playoffs series, fans put their hands on Paul’s mother and wife, according to Dave McMenamin. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following the alleged altercation, Paul tweeted, “Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….f**k that!!”

Sunday night, the Dallas Mavericks released a statement on the alleged incident, and told the media and fans, “The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul. It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.”

This is obviously an incredibly serious situation, and there’s absolutely never an excuse to put your hands on anyone at a game.

That’s especially true when it comes to a player’s wife and mother. You get physical with a man’s wife and mother, you should be prepared for all hell to break loose.

Fortunately, the Mavericks stated that the team moved quickly to end the situation and deal with the people allegedly involved. They should 100% get the hammer dropped on them.

People get a little too bold and forget that this is a country with laws and rules. We can’t tolerate people putting their hands on people at sporting events.

Let’s hope like hell situations like this one don’t continue and that Paul and his family are okay.