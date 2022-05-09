Watch The Incredibly Sinister Trailer For ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

“Don’t Worry Darling” looks like it’s going to be a very sinister film.

The plot of the film with Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde, according to IMDB, is, “A 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Does that sound a bit strange and dark? Well, just wait until you see the trailer. Fire it up below.

What do we all think about the preview for “Don’t Worry Darling”? In my humble opinion, it looks like a damn good film, and I can’t wait to see it.

Everyone knows I’m a big fan of dark and sinister content. I always have been and I always will be. “Don’t Worry Darling” looks like it’s going to be right up alley.

Don’t Worry Darling

9 • 23 • 22 only in theaters pic.twitter.com/0cIi19VLfL — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) May 2, 2022

Furthermore, Chris Pine is one of the most underrated talents in all of Hollywood. He’s an incredible talent, but doesn’t get nearly the respect he deserves.

“I am the Night” is an all-time great series, and a perfect example of how great he is when it comes to dominating on screen. Now, he’s bringing us his talents in “Don’t Worry Darling,” and it looks great.

For those of you interested, you can catch “Don’t Worry Darling” in theaters starting September 23, 2022.