Elon Musk Says Twitter ‘Has A Strong Left Wing Bias’

Elon Musk dropped the hammer on Twitter early Monday morning.

The Tesla founder is in the process of buying Twitter for more than $40 billion, and he’s been very vocal about the issues with the social media platform. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he’s dropped another great line!

In response to a tweet about verified users being able to promote violence against the pro-life movement, Musk responded with, “Twitter obv has a strong left wing bias.”

Twitter obv has a strong left wing bias — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

He followed that up with, “Like I said, my preference is to hew close to the laws of countries in which Twitter operates. If the citizens want something banned, then pass a law to do so, otherwise it should be allowed.”

Like I said, my preference is to hew close to the laws of countries in which Twitter operates. If the citizens want something banned, then pass a law to do so, otherwise it should be allowed. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

For the record, there are a ton of examples of Twitter being insanely biased. Most notably, people have been suspended and punished for stating biological facts and the New York Post’s story about Hunter Biden’s alleged laptop was infamously censored.

Nobody who is being fair and honest can possibly claim the platform isn’t biased. It is, and Musk is now intent on changing that.

Will he be able to get the job done? I don’t know, but I do know that he’s probably the best shot we have at saving Twitter. He’s a billionaire for a reason, and it’s because he’s a visionary willing to push the limits.

Elon Musk wants to make Twitter fun again, and we should all hope he does. If you’re not willing to laugh at everything, you’re not really living life! Let’s all hope @ElonMusk gets the job done. pic.twitter.com/xG9WOJ9CIE — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 3, 2022

Make Twitter fun, interesting and let people engage in debates. End any bias that might exist and let’s roll!