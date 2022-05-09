MSNBC Guest Wants To ‘Make Sweet Love’ And ‘Joyfully Abort’ Baby With SCOTUS Leaker

MSNBC guest Laurie Kilmartin said Sunday that she wants to “make sweet love” to whoever leaked the Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade and that she would “joyfully abort the baby.”

Kilmartin shared her comments on MSNBC’s “Ayman Mohyeldin Reports” in a clip shared on Twitter. The guest panel was discussing the leaked SCOTUS draft opinion that favored overturning Roe v. Wade, returning the rights on abortion laws to each of the 50 states. (RELATED: Comedian Ricky Gervais Gives Glimpse Into The Awards Show Speech He Would Give Celebrities To Their Faces)

MSNBC guest says she wants to make sweet love to the SCOTUS leaker, then “joyfully abort the baby.” pic.twitter.com/NNSU7B6ahD — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) May 9, 2022

“Here’s my feeling about the leaker, I would like to find out who the leaker is so I can make sweet love to that person, because that person is a hero to me,” Kilmartin said. “If the leaker is a Republican and if I get pregnant during our lovemaking, I will joyfully abort our fetus and let them know. I don’t know if that answered your question.”

Kilmartin is a standup comedian and comedy writer for Conan O’Brien’s show “Conan,” according to her Twitter profile. After the clip of her comments started gaining traction, she responded to one negative review by writing, “the subject of any joke is irrelevant, it’s all in the execution. Sorry you didn’t like my joke, but others did. I’m sure there are some stands up that you laugh, and I encourage you to continue to enjoy their work!”