US Navy Removes Woke Books In Updated Reading List

The U.S. Navy removed three controversial books on racism from its Professional Reading Program list, according to a May 6 press release from the Chief of Naval Operations.

Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday released an updated list of the Navy’s reading list, which excludes three controversial titles included in the 2021 reading list. CNO’s 2021 version included titles such as Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to Be an Antiracist,” Michelle Alexander’s “The New Jim Crow,’ and Jason Pierceon’s “Sexual Minorities and Politics.”

Admiral Gilday appeared to be in favor of including the race-based books in years past, according to a report from Fox News. Gilday said that Kendi’s was included because “it evokes the author’s own personal journal in understanding barriers to true inclusion, the deep nuances of racism and racial inequalities.”

CNO’s 2022 reading list includes 12 books in a mix of writing genres “including fiction, non-fiction, military, strategy, management, and technology,” according to the office’s press release.

“A learning mindset is essential to accelerating our warfighting advantage,” Gilday said of the updated program. “A Navy that learns, adapts, and improves the fastest will be the most successful. Knowledge sharing is essential to creating a learning culture.”

Examples of books on the list include, “To Rule the Waves” by Bruce Jones, “A Brief Guide to Maritime Strategy” by James Holmes and “China as a 21st Century Naval Power” by Michael A. McDevitt. (RELATED: New Report Suggests Navy Might Not Be Ready For Military Confrontation)

Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks tweeted that he felt “encouraged” after the CNO removed “anti-American” books from its reading list.

“I’m encouraged to have learned that anti-American radical Ibram X. Kendi’s [critical race theory] manifesto ‘How to Be An Antiracist’ has been removed from the Navy’s reading list,” Banks said.

I’m encouraged to have learned that anti-American radical Ibram X Kendi’s CRT manifesto “How To Be An Antiracist” has been removed from the Navy’s reading list. @realchrisrufohttps://t.co/0GqjLDgtuw — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) May 7, 2022

The U.S. Navy did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment in time for publication.