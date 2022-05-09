Netflix Releases Incredible ‘Farewell To Ozark’ Video

“Ozark” is officially over, and Netflix sent the show out in style.

The final episodes of the legendary series with Jason Bateman were released at the end of April, and the ending left fans in a state of complete shock. (RELATED: ‘Ozark’ Ending Shocks Fans With Multiple Major Deaths)

‘Ozark’ Ending Shocks Fans With Multiple Major Deaths https://t.co/cPp17jvHBF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 3, 2022

Now, Netflix has released a half-hour “Farewell to Ozark” to send the show out the way fans deserve. Grab yourself a beer, get some popcorn and fire it up below.

Trust me when I say that you’re going to love it.

I truly can’t believe “Ozark” is already over after four amazing seasons. Four amazing seasons on Netflix with Jason Bateman, Julia Garner and the rest of the incredible cast.

From the moment the show premiered in summer 2017, I was hooked. I was hooked from the opening scene and the show never let me go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark)

Now, it’s 2022 and the show is done forever. If that doesn’t pull at your emotions, I don’t know what to tell you. You’re probably not a real fan!

Ozark is officially done after four incredible seasons, and I loved the finale. It was great and perfectly tied everything back to the first season! You might be done with your past, but your past isn’t done with you! What did you all think? pic.twitter.com/5gJ15RefST — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 2, 2022

Also, I know plenty of people have complained about the ending, but it was perfect. I don’t want to hear any criticism! The ending couldn’t have been better.

Just finished Ozark. Perfect ending. Couldn’t have been better. Amazing series start to finish. pic.twitter.com/N83RtK1uMw — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 1, 2022

Let us know your thoughts of the ending in the comments below!