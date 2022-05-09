Porn Legend Lisa Ann Urges Elon Musk To Ban Adult Content On Twitter

Lisa Ann thinks Twitter needs to cut back on the porn.

Twitter is currently in the process of being bought by Elon Musk, and the woman famous for starring in “Who’s Nailin’ Paylin?” wants him to restrict access to adult content on the platform. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those of you who don’t know, porn is very easily accessible on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann)

“Something I really hope Elon Musk takes a step ahead and says, ‘we’re not doing this anymore’, and if we are, you’ll have to enter in your birthday, there will have to be an ID situation, there will be levels to this sh*t, that’s what I’m hoping,” the legendary adult film actress said on her podcast when talking about Musk potentially banning or censoring porn on Twitter, according to the New York Post.

She also added, “Yes, I did porn for many years of my life, and I’m not hiding my past as people tell me every day on social media when I’m wearing clothes, ‘Why are you trying to deny your past? You’re this, you’re that,” she said. “I’m not, I’m just evolving, and we’re all allowed to evolve.”

“So my disdain for porn on social media has nothing to do with porn, other than the fact that you are sharing it on platforms that have no age gate.”

Elon Musk Slams Twitter Using Only 8 Words https://t.co/ONOZa54Sap — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 9, 2022

It really is shocking just how much adult content is on Twitter, and while you can have any opinion you want on porn, I think it’s very reasonable to think exposing children to it is a very bad idea.

How does Twitter fix that problem with Musk in charge? The obvious answer is a complete ban, but it’s unclear whether or not that will happen.

‘Hates Everyone’: Elon Musk Slams The Left Using Only Seven Words https://t.co/WyPsPLrpkV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 9, 2022

The good news for all of you is that I’ve put out feelers into the porn world for some reactions to Lisa Ann’s suggestion. I’ll let you know what they say. In the meantime, let us know what you think Musk should do in the comments below!