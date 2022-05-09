Pro-Life Group Attacked By Molotov Cocktail, Headquarters Set Ablaze

Protesters attacked a pro-life group’s headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin on Sunday, according to a police announcement, throwing a Molotov cocktail at the building.

The demonstrators targeted the pro-life non-profit Wisconsin Family Action (WFA), The New York Times reported. Graffiti was found on the building that read “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”

A Molotov cocktail was also thrown into the building, but did not ignite, according to police. However, a separate fire unrelated to the Molotov cocktail was started that set the building ablaze, damaging parts of the interior, according to the NYT.

The Madison Police Department (MPD) said it is investigating a “suspicious fire” in an office building on the north side of the city that occurred around 6 a.m. Sunday morning, according to a statement from Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes.

“The Madison Police Department understands members of our community are feeling deep emotions due to the recent news involving the United States Supreme Court,” the announcement said. “Our department has and continues to support people being able to speak freely and openly about their beliefs.”

The Madison Police Department is investigating a fire at an office building on the city’s north side as arson. It appears a non-profit that supports anti-abortion measures was targeted. No injuries have been reported. More information here: https://t.co/0hclrrPb9w pic.twitter.com/ccsTzLPbzW — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) May 8, 2022

Barnes condemned “any acts of violence, including the destruction of property” because they “do not aid in any cause.”(RELATED: Biden Says Right To Abortion Comes From Being A ‘Child Of God’)

The MPD is working with federal partners and the Madison Fire Department to investigate the arson, according to the announcement. No one with WFA was in the building and no injuries are reported, the NYT reported.

MPD did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

