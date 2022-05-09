Rare Monkeypox Case Confirmed In The UK

The United Kingdom Government confirmed a case of Monkeyp0x in their region and has issued warnings about this rare, yet potentially deadly disease on Saturday.

The patient is currently receiving medical care and is under observation in a specialized infectious disease unit at The Guy’s and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust, in London, according to a statement posted by the government. Those infected with this rare form of Monkeypox are likely to suffer from a “fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion,” according to the government.

“A rash can develop, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body. The rash changes and goes through different stages before finally forming a scab, which later falls off,” the statement said.

The hospital is said to be observing "strict infection prevention procedures," and the government has cautioned about the potential severity of this illness, but has indicated that there is a "very low risk of transmission to the general population." This singular case has been traced back to the patient's recent trip to Nigeria, where it is believed they contracted the disease.

The United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is currently working on contacting those who may have been in close contact with the victim. Members of the public that have been in close contact but do not demonstrate any symptoms are being contacted and asked to stay vigilant about reporting any symptoms that may develop, as reported by the government.

Dr. Colin Brown, Director of Clinical and Emerging Infections, UKHSA, has come forward to indicate that “monkeypox does not spread easily between people and the overall risk to the general public is very low,” the government noted.