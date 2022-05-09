REPORT: Kentucky Running Back Chris Rodriguez Jr. Arrested For Allegedly Driving Under The Influence

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. has reportedly been arrested.

The superstar SEC player was arrested in Kentucky on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence and careless driving, according to Outkick.

An arrest profile on Kentucky.Arrests.Org appears to show Rodriguez’s mugshot, and indicates he was arrested Sunday.

As always, Rodriguez has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here in America, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, if Rodriguez is guilty of driving under the influence, then there’s absolutely no excuse for his behavior. There is never a reason to get behind the wheel after drinking.

Call an Uber, get a friend to drive you home or just stay where you are. You know what you don’t do? You don’t hop behind the wheel and allegedly start driving.

Also, the last thing Kentucky coach Mark Stoops wants to deal with is one of his best players getting popped for allegedly driving under the influence. It’s a distraction and it’s an off-the-field headache for everyone involved.

Let’s hope the authorities can get to the bottom of what happened, and Rodriguez can learn from his mistakes if he’s guilty.