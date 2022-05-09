Russian Tank Gets Annihilated In Crazy Viral Video

Another Russian tank bit the dust in Ukraine.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, a Russian tank was destroyed by Ukrainian forces, and the video is pretty awesome. Fire it up, and give it a watch below!

Video from Ukraine’s 25th Air Assault Brigade reportedly showing a Javelin ATGM strike on a Russian tank.https://t.co/WaQsQuMGpY pic.twitter.com/Eox9deWRK1 — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 9, 2022

Will we ever get tired of seeing the Russians taking losses in Ukraine? I think the answer to that is easy, and the answer is no.

It’s been incredibly inspiring watching the Ukrainians fight like hell against the Russian invaders.

When you get invaded, you have to stand up and fight. You simply don’t have any other choice. You have to go full “Red Dawn,” and that’s what we’ve seen the Ukrainians do ever since the war started against Putin and his forces back in February.

The question now is whether or not the situation will stabilize. The Ukrainians have certainly done much better than expected. That much is for sure!

