Three Americans Mysteriously Die At Sandals Resort In Bahamas, State Dept. ‘Closely Monitoring’ Investigation

The State Department is “closely monitoring” an active investigation into the deaths of three Americans who mysteriously died at Sandals Resort in the Bahamas after falling ill since Friday, according to reports.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said Monday that the deceased Americans, as well as a fourth American who is ill, all experienced the same symptoms, including vomiting and convulsions, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported. Rolle reportedly said no foul play is suspected and there were no signs of trauma, but a cause of death is still being determined.

Police first found a deceased man on the floor in a bedroom Friday morning before finding a man slumped against the wall in a bathroom and a woman unresponsive in bed in a different villa, the WSJ reported. Authorities said at least two of the deceased persons had received medical treatment just hours prior, according to the report.

FOLLOWING: Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper says he has reached out to the families of the American guests, who suddenly died at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Friday. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/eLY7TKNJzE — Eyewitness News Bahamas (@ewnewsbahamas) May 8, 2022

The fourth American, a woman, was hospitalized in serious condition and transported to a Miami hospital, according to the report.

The U.S. State Department confirmed the deaths, according to USA Today.

“We can confirm the death of three U.S. citizens in the Bahamas,” the State Department told USA Today. “We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. Out of respect for privacy of the families, we have nothing further to add at this time.”