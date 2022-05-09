Trump Responds In Just Two Words To Claim He Wanted To Shoot Missiles At Mexican Cartels

Former President Donald Trump refused to comment on his former Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s claim that he allegedly proposed attacking the Mexican drug cartels with missiles.

CBS’ “60 Minutes” requested Trump’s comment on Esper’s allegations that the former Defense Secretary had included in his upcoming book about his time in the Trump administration. Trump’s response was a simple two words: “No comment.”

The former president allegedly wanted to send missiles into Mexico to target the drug cartels, Esper claimed in a “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday, adding that Trump was genuinely passionate about combating the drug trafficking problems at the southern border.(RELATED: Here’s How Many Gang Members Have Been Caught Trying To Exploit Biden’s Border Policies)

When asked for comment on this interview, the office of former President Donald Trump provided the following statement to 60 Minutes. https://t.co/QBrwHL2cR2 pic.twitter.com/MZUCrfxgha — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 8, 2022

“I had to explain to him that we can’t do that. It would violate international law. It would be terrible for our neighbors to the south. It would impact us in so many ways. Why don’t we do this instead?” Esper said.

Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper tells @NorahODonnell that former Pres. Donald Trump suggested the U.S. military shoot missiles into Mexico to go after drug cartels. Asked if this story was true, Pres. Trump wrote to 60 Minutes, “No comment.” https://t.co/M9KP9r2lls pic.twitter.com/jOouF5NL2y — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 8, 2022

Trump allegedly doubled down on the idea, saying “no one would know it was us,” according to Esper, who said he was “reluctant” to go public with the story until he realized he wasn’t the only one who was aware of Trump’s proposal at the time.

“And then I was having dinner after the election in 2020 with a fellow cabinet member and he said to me, he goes, ‘you know, remember that time when President Trump suggested you shoot missiles into Mexico.’ And I said to him, ‘you heard that?'” Esper said.

“He goes, ‘Oh yeah, I couldn’t believe it and I couldn’t believe how well you managed and talked him down from that. And from that moment, I knew I gotta write the story because I at least have one witness who will verify that this really did happen,” he added.

A spokesperson for Donald Trump did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

