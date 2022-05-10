Watch The Trailer For Adam Sandler’s Upcoming Netflix Movie ‘Hustle’

Adam Sandler’s upcoming movie “Hustle” looks like it has a lot of potential.

The plot of the highly-anticipated Netflix film loaded with famous basketball names, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Judging from the trailer, the movie could turn out to be very good. Give it a watch below.

What do we all think about the trailer for “Hustle”? I think the movie looks like it could be awesome, and we all know Sandler is a great talent.

While he certainly had a dip in his career, you’re kidding yourself if you don’t think he can’t elevate a film to a high level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Sandler (@adamsandler)

However, there’s a major potential problem with “Hustle,” and it’s the same problem I pointed out when I first saw a promo for the film.

The movie is loaded with legit basketball stars, and we all know athletes are often horrific actors. I don’t make the rules, but that’s the reality of movies.

If you’re a star athlete, there’s a high chance you have no business being anywhere nearing a movie set.

Will “Hustle” break the mold? We’ll find out when it drops June 8!