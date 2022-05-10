Best Buy Employees Attempt To Stop Robbery In Epic Video

Best Buy employees have taken the internet by storm after a recent robbery attempt.

In a video tweeted by @NFL_Memes, a group of men attempted to steal some gear, and the brave Best Buy employees weren’t having any of it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Straight out of a great NFL playbook, multiple employees rushed to contain the alleged criminals’ movements. Watch the epic video below.

This Best Buy has a better defense than your favorite NFL team pic.twitter.com/pBlilzeAj9 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) May 9, 2022

I’m not exaggerating at all when I say that’s one of the best videos I’ve seen in a very long time. Those employees were locked, cocked and ready to rock.

In football, you often take what the defense gives you and you exploit holes in their schemes.

Well, in this case, there weren’t any holes and the defense wasn’t giving much. They were in perfect containment position like Jalen Ramsey was out there running the show.

Imagine being a criminal thinking you’re about to steal some stuff, and instead you find yourself facing lockdown defense that would make Nick Saban proud.

It didn’t go the way the bad guys were expecting!

Play stupid games and I promise you’ll eventually win stupid prizes. That’s exactly what happened here. Props to these Best Buy employees for putting on a show!