Britney Spears Goes On A Naked IG Rampage

Pop superstar Britney Spears went on a naked rampage Monday on Instagram.

The “Oops I Did It Again” singer first posted the same photograph six times with various filters, captioning the images “photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby inside me … why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation ???” Spears revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend Sam Asghari in April in a cryptic Instagram post.

Just an hour after the first photo dump, Spears posted another set of the same naked photograph with various filters and a heart emoji covering up her … well, you know, writing, “don’t underestimate the power of doing it myself and shooting with a selfie stick !!! Photo dump before there was a child inside me !!!” From the caption, it would appear that she took the photos herself prior to April’s pregnancy announcement. (RELATED: Famous Child Star Freed From 9-Year Conservatorship, Reports From 2013 Suggest She Probably Needed One At The Time)

In her final series of photographs, Spears switched up the heart emoji to a deeper red heart over her … yeah … and told her followers “I love you all SSSSSSSSSOOOOOOOOOO much !!!!” in the caption.

Between each series of photographs, Spears posted various other images and videos, but bearing all has become one of her signature moves on social media since being freed from her conservatorship.