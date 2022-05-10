REPORT: CNN And MSNBC See Low Viewership Numbers

CNN and MSNBC’s viewership reportedly scored the lowest in total viewers as of Friday, significantly trailing behind their right-leaning counterpart, Fox News.

The network significantly beat CNN in overall viewership, as CNN has an average of 511,000 daytime views and 545,000 primetime viewership, according to Mediaite. MSNBC had 753,000 daytime viewership overall and 1 million primetime views. Fox News had a total of 1.72 million viewers, more than double the total of both the other networks’ viewers.

MSNBC’s daytime average stood at 69,000 daytime views in the 25-54 age demographic and 76,000 in primetime, Mediaite reported. CNN had 104,000 daytime demo views and 91,000 in primetime.

Cable News Ratings Friday May 6: MSNBC Lands Solid Last Place in Demo, CNN Takes Last Place in Total Viewers https://t.co/d40oZs7wA8 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 9, 2022

Fox News led its competitors in both daytime and primetime programs, data shows. Fox & Friends topped over a million viewers, outpacing CNN’s New Day and MSNBC’s Morning Joe, which had 286,000 and 770,000 total viewers, respectively, according to Mediaite. Tucker Carlson Tonight had 2.85 million total viewers, topping Anderson Cooper’s show, which had 645,000 views, and All In With Chris Hayes’ 1.08 million. (RELATED: CNN Ratings Continue To Plummet To All-Year Low)

MSNBC host Joy Reid’s show, “The ReidOut,” has reached record-low numbers in comparison to the previous year, only reaching 946,000 viewers. She topped CNN’s Erin Burnett’s 643,000 viewers, but trailed behind Jesse Watters Primetime’s 2.17 million viewers, Mediaite reported.

Reid had her lowest monthly audience in two years, averaging only 1.1 million views in April, Fox News reported. Her monthly ratings dropped 31% in comparison to the same month in the previous year, and lost 57% among the 25-54 age demographic.

In the 25-54 age demographic, Fox News day and primetime shows topped CNN and MSNBC, with Fox & Friends accumulating a total of 195,000 views. CNN’s New Day had 56,000 and Morning Joe earned 94,000 in total, Mediaite reported.