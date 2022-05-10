The Dallas Mavericks Say Fans Attempted To Give Chris Paul’s Family ‘Unwanted Hugs’

The Dallas Mavericks have released more details on the alleged incident between Chris Paul’s family and fans.

During the Sunday game between the Suns and Mavericks, fans were removed from the game after an alleged altercation with the point guard’s mother and wife. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’ll see you later!” Chris Paul talking to fans as they get escorted out of the game (via IG: dallastexas_tv) pic.twitter.com/oKhkUI1CsU — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) May 9, 2022

It was initially reported that the situation got physical and that Paul’s wife was “pushed” during the incident. Now, the Mavericks have released more details.

A source familiar with Chris Paul’s tweet after Game 4 told ESPN that Paul’s mother had hands put on her by Dallas fans and Paul’s wife was also pushed. To make matters worse, Paul’s kids witnessed it. “They felt very unsafe,” the source said. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 8, 2022

In a statement released late Monday afternoon, the Mavericks said the fans were removed after attempting to give Paul’s family “unwanted hugs.”

The unnamed fans have been banned until 2023.

Statement from the Dallas Mavericks on the incident involving Chris Paul’s family and fans. Two fans, who gave unwanted hugs to Paul’s family, will be banned from American Airlines Center until 2023: pic.twitter.com/tDTVcD36uU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 9, 2022

My first reaction to this statement from the Mavericks is that the situation sounds a hell of a lot less sinister than initially reported.

Do I encourage fans to give people “unwanted hugs” during a game? No, but that’s not really the same as what was initially reported.

Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….fuck that!! — Chris Paul (@CP3) May 8, 2022

Allegedly pushing someone and putting hands on a woman is a lot different than attempting to hug someone. Again, not encouraging the latter, but it’s also not the same.

Statement from the Mavericks: “The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul. It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 9, 2022

If anything, the fans should just get Paul on the phone and apologize. Past that, there doesn’t seem to be a reason to blow this situation out of proportion.