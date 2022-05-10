Editorial

The Dallas Mavericks Say Fans Attempted To Give Chris Paul’s Family ‘Unwanted Hugs’

Chris Paul (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/ActionNetworkHQ/status/1523468170559774721)

The Dallas Mavericks have released more details on the alleged incident between Chris Paul’s family and fans.

During the Sunday game between the Suns and Mavericks, fans were removed from the game after an alleged altercation with the point guard’s mother and wife. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was initially reported that the situation got physical and that Paul’s wife was “pushed” during the incident. Now, the Mavericks have released more details.

In a statement released late Monday afternoon, the Mavericks said the fans were removed after attempting to give Paul’s family “unwanted hugs.”

The unnamed fans have been banned until 2023.

My first reaction to this statement from the Mavericks is that the situation sounds a hell of a lot less sinister than initially reported.

Do I encourage fans to give people “unwanted hugs” during a game? No, but that’s not really the same as what was initially reported.

Allegedly pushing someone and putting hands on a woman is a lot different than attempting to hug someone. Again, not encouraging the latter, but it’s also not the same.

If anything, the fans should just get Paul on the phone and apologize. Past that, there doesn’t seem to be a reason to blow this situation out of proportion.