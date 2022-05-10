DK Metcalf Says Colin Kaepernick Deserves Another Shot In The NFL

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf thinks Colin Kaepernick should get another shot in the NFL.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been desperately trying to get back in the NFL, but as of right now, teams don’t seem eager to sign him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Should he be able to play again? Metcalf sure thinks so.

ESPN Star Rips Colin Kaepernick’s Ridiculous NFL Comeback Attempt https://t.co/AOW7hPQ5k7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 7, 2022

During an interview with Shannon Sharpe, Metcalf was asked about Kaepernick potentially joining the Seahawks and possibly returning to the NFL in general.

Metcalf told Sharpe he’d be fine playing with Kaep, and he definitely thinks Kaepernick “100%” deserves a second chance. You can listen to his point of view below.

.@dkm14 on the the possibility of playing with Colin Kaepernick and Baker Mayfield pic.twitter.com/QK1Dpsrq9O — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) May 5, 2022

I like Metcalf as a player, but he’s absolutely wrong on this subject. Kaepernick 100% doesn’t deserve to return to the NFL, and I’d be absolutely shocked if a team signed him.

Let’s not allow the media to change history. Kaepernick isn’t a hero.

Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Slams Colin Kaepernick With Shocking Comments https://t.co/B6Fi83fnpw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 6, 2022

The former NFL quarterback wore pig socks, compared cops to slave catchers, claimed they can murder people with impunity and get paid leave, didn’t stand for the anthem and praised Fidel Castro.

The Raiders might sign Colin Kaepernick, and it’s, frankly, disgusting any team would consider giving that bum QB a chance. Colin Kaepernick spits on America’s legacy and trashes our brave police officers. He’s a scumbag and should be treated as such. pic.twitter.com/nY8wdazmkl — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 28, 2022

Fans have moved past the woke nonsense the NFL pushed on people a few years ago, and we’re never going back. Business is booming for the league, and it’d be insanity to allow Kaepernick to divide and fracture fans across the league.

No owner wants any part of that garbage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7)

So, Metcalf is a great receiver, but he’s 100% wrong on this issue.